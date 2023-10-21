Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells $253,065.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CHRD opened at $170.59 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

