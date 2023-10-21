NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.41.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.