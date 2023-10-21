Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $58,900.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00.
Redfin Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,696 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Redfin by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
