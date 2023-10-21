John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
