John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

