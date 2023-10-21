Insider Selling: Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) SVP Sells $71,313.50 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. MSD Capital L P bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 839,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

