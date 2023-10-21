Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Childs bought 50,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 304,181 shares of company stock worth $6,302,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BHVN opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

