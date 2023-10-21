Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $77.10

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.10.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

