Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.96 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -172.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,125 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

