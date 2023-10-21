Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Reed's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REED

Reed’s Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE:REED opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.