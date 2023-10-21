Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.