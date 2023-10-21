Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
