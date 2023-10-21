Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $344,272.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $344,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

