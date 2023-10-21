Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $270,375.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $270,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,123,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,606,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $332,150.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $320,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Artur Bergman sold 104 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,084.16.

On Monday, September 18th, Artur Bergman sold 20,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $419,059.36.

On Monday, September 11th, Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55.

On Monday, July 31st, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86.

On Monday, July 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $193,454.79.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fastly by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

