Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $225,585.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00.

Novanta Trading Down 2.2 %

Novanta stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.90 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

