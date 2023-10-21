Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

