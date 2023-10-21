Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

