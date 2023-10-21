Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 117,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

