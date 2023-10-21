Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

