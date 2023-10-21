Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $485.70 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

