Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $75.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by Evercore from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.47.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MGA opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magna International has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Magna International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Magna International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.