JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $988.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,606,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 506,588 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

