ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $665.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $598.97.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE NOW opened at $542.79 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $347.29 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

