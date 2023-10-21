Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4,752.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 129,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

