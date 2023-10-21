Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FC

Franklin Covey Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:FC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 481,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 133,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.