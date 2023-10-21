JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $162.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.94.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 162.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 30.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insulet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $6,547,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

