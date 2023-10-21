Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Bank of America

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

