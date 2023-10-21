DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 75.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DLH in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 515,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

