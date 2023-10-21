DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
DLH Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DLH
- How to Invest in Esports
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.