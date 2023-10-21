Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Price Performance

ZUO opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.