Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $10.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE TCN opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.25. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth about $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

