Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $5.49

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.99. AXT has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

