Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.62.

ADP stock opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

