Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms recently commented on MKGAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

