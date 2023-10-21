Brokerages Set Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Target Price at GBX 339.13

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.13 ($4.14).

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 381 ($4.65) to GBX 367 ($4.48) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 375 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 360 ($4.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 387 ($4.73) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

LON HLN opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,583.85. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 263.15 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

