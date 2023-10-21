Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 742.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

