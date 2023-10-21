Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Argus

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.83.

AMGN stock opened at $278.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

