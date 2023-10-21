NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGMS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NGMS opened at $25.56 on Friday. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $855.80 million, a P/E ratio of -62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,700,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

