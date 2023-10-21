Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triton International Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 198,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Triton International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRTN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. Triton International has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.