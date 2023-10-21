Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

GNTX stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

