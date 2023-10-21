Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

