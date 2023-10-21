Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

CGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a C$65.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$47.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$555.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.95 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3075586 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

