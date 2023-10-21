Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $16.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

CRLBF stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

