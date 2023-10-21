Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Yum China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,452,000 after buying an additional 3,173,249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum China by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.