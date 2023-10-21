Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.68. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

