Truist Financial Cuts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $20.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

