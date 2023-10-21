Morgan Stanley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $25.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

Shares of NOVA opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

