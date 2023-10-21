Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 143,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 100,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.