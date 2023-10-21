Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.