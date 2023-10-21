Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

