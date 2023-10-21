Truist Financial Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $60.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

MBUU opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 27.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

