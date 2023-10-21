Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Green Dot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDOT

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.