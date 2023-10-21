Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.96. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.